Kerry TD says he’s dismayed about amount of misinformation online

A Kerry TD says he’s dismayed about the amount of misinformation online.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin made the comment, when speaking at an Oireachtas committee meeting on the future of public service broadcasting this week.

He says in recent months the term ‘fake news’ has become widespread, in particular, when used in the run-up to the US presidential election.

The Keel TD says investment in needed for both independent and public broadcasters to function in this democracy: