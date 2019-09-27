A Kerry TD says the health system is broken.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris was speaking after management at University Hospital Kerry cancelled a number of elective procedures scheduled for today, and asked for the public to keep the emergency department for those who need it most.

This morning, a spokesperson for UHK said the emergency department is currently experiencing significant overcrowding and some elective procedures have been cancelled.

Deputy Martin Ferris believes the structures are not equipped to deal with the numbers using the health service, especially with the expected demand on services over the Winter period.

He says plans such as Sláintecare are still sitting on shelves and he’s calling on all parties in government to provide more funding for the health service.

The Sinn Féin TD adds that staff were at breaking point in the hospital when he visited this week.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says University Hospital Kerry is bursting at the seams.

He claims the emergency department usually deals with up to 100 admissions per day, however, this increased to 130 on Monday and Tuesday.

Deputy Brassil says 16 beds are currently being used in the hospital by late discharges, due to a lack of community beds available.

He says community services need to be broadened out.