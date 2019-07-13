Kerry TD says government’s decision not to amend scheme is cruel

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says the government’s decision not to amend the qualifying criteria for the disabled drivers’ scheme is “nothing short of cruel and unkind”.

Deputy Brassil’s comment comes as the Minister for Finance announced he has no plans to amend the qualifying medical criteria for the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers (Tax Concessions) Scheme.

The scheme grants VAT and VRT relief to people with disabilities, in order to help them with the financial cost of acquiring specially adapted vehicles.

This is despite the Ombudsman referring to the scheme as “overly rigid and inflexible”.

The Kerry TD claims that in ignoring the Ombudsman’s concerns, the Minister is showing complete disregard for the people affected.