Kerry TD says genetic emphysema drug decision is common sense result

A Kerry TD says a decision by the HSE to grant patients with a genetic emphysema condition access to a drug is a welcome relief and a common-sense result.

The HSE has approved Respreeza under the Compassionate Access Programme for the 19 patients with the condition Alpha-1 who are currently taking the drug.

Kerry Fianna Fail TD John Brassil says the patients and their families fought long and hard to reach this point after access to the drug was withdrawn last year.





He says the battle to secure access to the drug for forty other suitable candidates must now continue: