A Kerry TD says many families are missing out on €1,500 tax relief each year because they are not aware of the Home Carer Tax Credit.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says there’s a lack of awareness around the tax.

The Home Carer Tax Credit helps families where one parent works in the home to care for one or more children or a dependent person.





Deputy Brassil says more needs to be done to increase the uptake of this credit, which he says is a vital support for Kerry families.