Kerry TD says EU recovery fund must include supports for seasonal workers in Kerry

A Kerry TD says the €500 billion EU COVID-19 recovery fund needs to include supports for seasonal workers in Kerry.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly was speaking about France and Germany proposing to give the money to EU countries who’ve been worst hit by the pandemic.

Deputy Daly says all regions like Kerry will need particular supports, especially for seasonal workers in tourism who now have no work.

The Sinn Féin TD also believes Kerry County Council will need EU support, given that €25 million of its income will be lost this year.