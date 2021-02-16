Kerry TD says own-door accommodation for asylum seekers could save taxpayers €160 million

A Kerry TD says moving asylum seekers into own-door accommodation could save taxpayers up to €160 million.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says reforms to the direct provision system, as outlined in an expert group report, would provide a more humane system for less costs.

Deputy Daly is calling for a move to appropriately-sized, own-door accommodation with communal facilities to be built and maintained by approved housing bodies and NGOs.

The Sinn Féin TD says an initial payment of €1 billion by government would be required, but would easily pay for itself in savings over the lifetime of the accommodation.

The call comes ahead of the publication of the White Paper on the International Protection System and Direct Provision, which is expected this month.

Deputy Daly last night co-signed a letter by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, which called on government to record and publish the death rate within direct provision annually.