Kerry TD says DEXA scanner to reopen

A Kerry Fianna Fail TD says the DEXA scan service in University Hospital Kerry is about to reopen.

The €110,000 scanner was bought by the Friends of Kerry General Hospital in 2014 and has been lying idle for two years due to a lack of radiographers.

Although no definite timeframe has been given, Deputy John Brassil says he held discussions with hospital management yesterday and was told the service will begin again.

Deputy Brassil said work will also begin on clearing the massive backlog of patients waiting for the scanner.

Deputy Brassil praised his party colleague Cllr Mikey Sheehy for raising the issue on the HSE South Health Forum.