Kerry TD says department won’t reveal how many Kerry students affected by grades error

A Kerry TD says the Department of Education won’t reveal how many Kerry students are affected by the calculated grades error.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says when the errors came to light, he submitted a question to the department, asking how many Kerry students this issue involved.

Deputy Daly says the department would not tell him how many students in Kerry have had their grades changed incorrectly.

The Sinn Féin TD says he’s disappointed with Minister Norma Foley’s handling of the issue, compounded by the fact she knew several days in advance of the error being made public knowledge.

New college places will be offered today to up to 450 students who were affected by the errors with the Leaving Cert.