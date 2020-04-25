Kerry TD says Department of Justice has duty of care to residents of direct provision centre and community

A Kerry TD says the Department of Justice has a duty of care to both residents of a direct provision centre and the community in which it’s situated.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae made the claim, following confirmation to him by the HSE today that more residents in asylum seeker accommodation in Cahersiveen have tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, a number of asylum seekers were moved to the former Skellig Star hotel in Cahersiveen, when it was turned into a direction provision centre by the department.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the HSE will issue recommendations to the Department of Justice this evening, in relation to reducing the number of residents in the centre and ensuring social distancing guidelines can be implemented.

He says measures must be put in place to protect residents, staff and the community.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the Department of Justice failed to protect people, if it knew of positive COVID-19 cases prior to the residents being moved to Cahersiveen.

The Department of Justice doesn’t respond to media queries in relation to individual cases.

The Independent TD says there might be some tough questions to answer.