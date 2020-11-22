Kerry TD says delay in Basic Payment Scheme putting farmers in financial turmoil

A Kerry TD has said farmers are being put into financial turmoil due to delays in the Basic Payment Scheme.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae made the claim as some farmers haven’t yet received payments from the scheme due to issues with the service.

Deputy Healy-Rae raised the matter with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, who responded that there are many issues which may delay a payment to a farmer.

The Minister added that officials in the Department are currently working to address the issue highlighted by Deputy Healy-Rae, and will have it resolved in the near future.

The Kilgarvan TD says, however, that there is a long wait between now and the near future for some farmers, who have already suffered financially due to COVID-19.