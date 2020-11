A Kerry TD says the decision to cull minks on farms in Ireland is a complete over-reaction.

They are to be culled over the next few weeks because a mutated strain of COVID-19 has been linked to the animals in Denmark.

One of Ireland’s three mink farms is located in Waterville.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae says this decision is insane and wrong, as there’s no sign of infection here.

Deputy Healy Rae fears this decision will pave the way for animal welfare restrictions in farming: