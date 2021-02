A Kerry TD says the county council should be more proactive in its use of CCTV to catch fly-tippers.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says most cases of illegal dumping in Kerry occur on private land.

He thinks Kerry County Council could use its cameras on private land with the landowners’ permission.

Deputy Daly, who’s also a solicitor, says advice from the Law Society of Ireland maintains it is possible to operate CCTV in this way.