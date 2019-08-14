Kerry TD says Cervical Check must accommodate those seeking treatment after private screening

A Kerry TD says the Cervical Check programme must accommodate those seeking treatment after being screened privately.

The Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care, John Brassil, is calling on the Minister for Health to address the situation where patients are being denied treatment, if they have been tested or screened privately.

Deputy John Brassil says Claire Healy’s case has highlighted the anomaly whereby patients are automatically excluded from receiving treatment publicly if they have their screening or test carried out privately.

The Fianna Fáil TD says the Kenmare woman was forced to get screened privately because the waiting period for test results had soared from three weeks to eight months.

Her smear test came back positive for precancerous cells.

CervicalCheck have refused to give Ms Healy the recommended colposcopy as she had been tested privately.

Deputy Brassil says she is now being punished for getting her smear carried out privately, and he’s calling on Minister Simon Harris to hear her story for himself and to address the situation.