Kerry TD says Budget 2019 disappointing

A Kerry TD says that Budget 2019 will leave many Kerry farmers frustrated.

Deputy John Brassil says that the failure to introduce low-cost cash flow loans or income volatility schemes is very disappointing.

Farm organisations requested the Government to establish a Farm Management Deposit scheme that would enable financial support for farmers in leaner times.





Deputy Brassil adds that low-cost cash flow loan schemes for farmers are desperately needed as low-cost credit is critical to helping them survive.

The Fianna Fáil TD believes opportunities to give family farmers a fighting chance were missed.