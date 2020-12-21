Kerry TDs says ban on smoky fuels is disgraceful

A Kerry TD says it’s disgraceful that the government is moving to ban people burning smoky fuels in their homes.

TD Danny Healy-Rae has expressed his disappointment that the government is bringing forward legislation to stop people burning turf and timber in their homes.

Deputy Healy-Rae claims Micheál Martin is pandering to the Green Party in allowing this, and that the Green Party tail is wagging the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael dog in government.

TD Michael Healy-Rae has also condemned any plans to ban the sale of smoky fuels, including peat briquettes and sod turf.