Kerry TD says asking people not to travel to North is unrealistic

People could be advised not to travel to the North from next week.

The Government is strongly considering the measure because of the different level of Covid 19 infection rates and restrictions.

Yesterday, there were six more COVID-19 related deaths reported in the Republic along with 269 new cases, including five in Kerry.

There were 533 new cases of Covid 19 recorded in the North yesterday and a further 7 Coronavirus related deaths.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party colleagues last night the advice may be introduced, but no final decision has been made.

Kerry Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly says it’s unrealistic.

The former director-general of the HSE is backing the government’s plans.

Tony O’Brien, who lives in Co Louth, says travel to the North should be banned: