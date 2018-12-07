Kerry TD says age profile of Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas must be addressed to retain vibrancy and sustainability

A Kerry TD says the age profile of Kerry’s Gaeltacht areas must be addressed to retain their vibrancy and sustainability.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry, John Brassil was commenting following a new report, a socio-economic profile of the seven Gaeltacht areas in Ireland.

He says it is worrying that in the Kerry Gaeltacht areas over 18% of people are aged over 65, which is worse than the national average.





Deputy Brassil says more needs to be done to preserve Kerry’s Gaeltacht community.

He says challenges including securing work and housing are issues putting younger families off living in such areas.