Kerry TD reiterates call to give students option of taking Leaving Cert exam if they choose

A Kerry TD has reiterated his call to give students the option of taking the Leaving Certificate exam if they choose to do so.

Class rankings and results in previous exams will form part of students’ predicted grade for the Leaving Cert.

The written exams, due to start at the end of July, are set to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet is currently discussing the alternative plan, with class rankings and results from previous assessments expected to be part of it.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae was speaking ahead of an announcement later today, when it’s expected the Leaving Certificate is set to be replaced with predictive grades this year.

He says it would be fairer to allow students who want to sit the exam to do so, and for those preferring a predictive grade assessment to be given that option.

Deputy Healy-Rae adds a suggestion further re-sitting of exams would go ahead in 2021 is ludicrous and the exams can and must go ahead this summer with proper social distancing.