Kerry TD raises issue of hospital bed shortages with Health Minister

A Kerry TD has raised the issue of hospital bed shortages with the Health Minister.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae asked Minister for Health Simon Harris about the shortage of respite beds in Kenmare Hospital, asking why there is only one respite bed available to serve such a vast area.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the single respite bed in Kenmare Hospital must serve patients from a large part of South Kerry, stretching from Waterville to east of Kilgarvan and onto Lauragh on the Beara Peninsula.

He believes it’s not right nor fair that there’s only one respite bed to serve the large population.

The Kerry TD is seeking a written reply from Minister Simon Harris on the shortage of respite beds in Kenmare Hospital.

Elsewhere, earlier this week the HSE confirmed the temporary closure of four beds at West Kerry Community Hospital in Dingle.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae is also calling on Minister Harris to intervene.