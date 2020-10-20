Kerry TD raises impact of Level 5 on marts in Dáil

A Kerry TD says he is very disappointed that the Taoiseach won’t allow buyers around the rings at marts.

Under Level 5 restrictions, sellers drop off animals, buyers are facilitated to inspect stock in pens by appointment but the bidding process will be online only.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says he has been inundated with calls from farmers who are concerned at the impact this will have on the livestock trade.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Deputy Healy-Rae in the Dáil today the restriction was to limit social interaction and stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says buyers could be well spread out around the ring when selling is taking place.

He says he will continue to raise the issue: