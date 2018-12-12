Kerry TD queries if delayed Brexit deal could affect next year’s elections

A Kerry TD has queried if a delayed Brexit deal could affect next year’s elections.

During Questions on Promised Legislation in the Dáil yesterday, Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil asked, should the UK’s withdrawal be delayed, what impact will this have on the local and European elections in May.

Minister Eoghan Murphy says both elections will take place in May, regardless of the Brexit outcome.





However, he says if there is a delay to the UK’s withdrawal, it will have an effect on the number of seats to be filled in the European elections in May.

The UK’s expected departure will mean the redistribution of its 73 seats to the remaining 27 countries, with Ireland set to gain two seats.