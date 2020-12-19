Kerry TD offers video connection service to unite families this Christmas

A Kerry TD is offering a video connection service for people in his community to unite families this Christmas.

TD Brendan Griffin has devised the “See Hello for Christmas” initiative, to provide a video connection so people who are not at home can see and talk to their loved ones.

The Fine Gael TD says despite the popularity of Zoom and FaceTime, many people in rural communities, and especially older people, don’t use or have access to this technology.

Deputy Griffin is providing a Covid-safe video and audio link on the doorstep of anyone who doesn’t have this technology, so their loved one can chat to and see them from wherever they are.

He added people should private message, text, or WhatsApp him to arrange details such as date and time.

Brendan Griffin is asking people to embrace “See Hello for Christmas” in other communities around Kerry and Ireland, as being able to see a loved one that is not at home might make someone’s Christmas this year.