Kerry TD not happy with suggestions wet pubs will be treated differently from gastro pubs

A Kerry Fine Gael TD isn’t happy with suggestions that so called wet pubs will be treated differently from gastro pubs.

Deputy Brendan Griffin is to write to the Tánaiste outlining several areas he feels need to be considered in the easing of COVID-19 restrictions next month.

The Deputy Government Chief Whip says imaginative solutions are needed to allow all pubs, whether they serve food or not, to open in a safe way.

Brendan Griffin is echoing concerns raised by his party colleague Fergus O’Dowd about Listowel’s Oaklands Nursing Home.

HIQA brought the operators of the centre to court last Thursday and the HSE subsequently took over control of it.

This followed the publishing of a report on an inspection carried out in the home in June, which found a lack of social distancing, clinical oversight, and very poor infection control.

Deputy Griffin is to raise the matter in the Dáil, and wants to know why it took until last week for HIQA to intervene when infection control issues were raised in June.