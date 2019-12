Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has been brought to hospital following a fire in his shop.

The blaze is believed to have broken out around the fuse board of the filling station shop in Kilgarvan this morning.

The fire services were notified just before 9am (8.57), and one unit attended.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has told Radio Kerry his brother is fine but has gone to hospital as a precaution.

He says Michael extinguished the fire and inhaled smoke in the process.