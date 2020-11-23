Kerry TD labels Bloody Sunday commemoration comments grossly offensive and dishonourable

A Kerry TD has labelled a Wicklow Sinn Féin TD’s comments on the Bloody Sunday commemorations as grossly offensive and dishonourable.

Brendan Griffin TD’s remarks come after Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady commented on the commemorations in a tweet.

The Fine Gael TD says that Deputy Brady cynically and falsely claimed that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had laid a wreath outside Croke Park for the RIC, before sticking his head inside to be impartial.

Deputy Griffin also claimed that another disturbing post on a Sinn Féin supporter’s Facebook page incited extreme violence against the Taoiseach.

The Keel TD added that public representatives, irrespective of political and ideological differences, must lead responsibly.