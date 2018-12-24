Kerry TD hits out at speech and language and occupational therapy waiting times

Over 1,900 people in Kerry are waiting for Speech and Language or Occupational Therapy assessment or treatment.

The figures were obtained by Fianna Fail from the HSE.

The figures show that 917 Kerry people were waiting for speech and language therapy with a further 986 waiting for occupational therapy at the end of October 2018.





243 were waiting for an initial assessment for speech and language therapy in Kerry, 108 were awaiting initial therapy and 566 are waiting for further therapy.

986 people in Kerry are waiting for a first-time assessment by an Occupational Therapist; 258 children are waiting for a year or more.

Kerry Fianna Fail TD John Brassil says the HSE and the Government must commit to reduce waiting times for children and adults for basic speech and language and occupational therapies.

Deputy Brassil says the waiting lists are a major challenge for older people and those with disabilities and delayed interventions negatively affect quality of life and potentially risks them not making a full recovery.