A Kerry TD has hit out at the number of Garda traffic checkpoints across the country.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae criticised the locations of such checkpoints saying they were having a negative impact on rural parts of Kerry and Ireland.

He was a strong opponent of recently strengthened drink driving laws.





He adds that the public transport promised for rural Ireland hasn’t been delivered since the new laws came in.

Deputy Healy Rae said it’s having a negative impact on rural Ireland: