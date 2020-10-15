Kerry TD highlights issues with contact tracing system among Kerry-based students

A Kerry TD says COVID-19 will continue to spread among third-level students, if the contact tracing system is not working.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he’s aware of cases spreading among Kerry-based third level students, who’ve identified themselves as close contacts of a suspected or positive case.

He says the students were refused a COVID-19 test as the HSE had not been in touch; instead, some opted to pay for the tests privately and take the necessary measures while awaiting results.

A number of days later, the HSE contacted these students to inform them of the close, positive case.

Deputy Pa Daly says this delay is very concerning, adding if contact tracing is not working correctly, then the virus will spread at a greater rate.