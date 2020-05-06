Kerry TD fails to declare directorship of company in the county

A Kerry TD has failed to declare his directorship of a company in the county.

All TDs and senators are required to declare their business interests and property ownerships yearly in the Registers of Members’ Interests.

The 2020 Register of Interests of Members of Dáil Eireann logs all properties, holdings and directorships by TDs during the period January 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2019.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae listed 21 land parcels or properties, four occupations and just one directorship in his interests.

He is listed as director of Roughty Plant Hire, which is located at Sandymount, Kilgarvan.

However, Radio Kerry has found the Kerry TD is also listed as a director of Black Cap & Company Limited, a position he was appointed to in October 2017.

According to the Companies Registration Office, Michael Healy-Rae incorporated Black Cap & Company Limited on the 3rd October, 2017; the company’s general nature is the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores in Kilgarvan.

53-year-old Mr Healy-Rae is listed as one of two directors, along with his wife Eileen.

Deputy Healy-Rae says when transferring his shop in Kilgarvan from being a sole trader-run business to Black Cap & Company Limited, he inadvertently didn’t include it in his Dáil register.

He says, once notified by Radio Kerry of the omission, he contacted the Standards in Public Office Commission and has taken steps to include it in his register.