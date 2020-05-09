Kerry TD expresses disappointment at treatment of Debenhams workers

A Kerry TD has expressed his disappointment at how Debenhams workers in Tralee have been treated.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly was speaking after a delegation from his party met with one of the liquidators of the retail giant.

Debenhams Ireland staff staged a number of protests outside stores in recent weeks, calling for government action to save their jobs.

This follows news the British retailer is going into liquidation, resulting in the loss of 2,000 jobs across Ireland; up to 70 people are affected by the closure in its Manor West store in Tralee.

The staff are seeking redundancy payments from Debenhams and want the government to hold the company to account.

However, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says a delegation from his party met with one of the liquidators in recent days – and the news is not good.

The liquidators do no propose to allow the stores to reopen and they’re seeking legal advice regarding the ownership of stock.

Deputy Daly says arrangements will be made for staff to collect items from their lockers and March payslips.

The Tralee TD has expressed his disappointment at how the former employees are being treated by the company.