Kerry TD exploring if Dáil motion can get answers relating to Garda investigation into Kerry Babies case

A Kerry TD is exploring the option of bringing a motion to the Dáil to try and get answers relating to the Garda investigation into the Kerry Babies case.

Last week Joanne Hayes and her family received a new State apology; Ms Hayes was wrongly accused of murdering an infant over 35 years ago.

In 1984 Ms Hayes, along with members of her family, were arrested by the Gardaí following the discovery of a new born baby with multiple stab wounds on a beach in Cahersiveen, in South Kerry, some 80km from Ms Hayes’s home in Abbeydorney in North Kerry.

The parents of that child, called baby John, have never been identified, nor has his killer.

Ms Hayes was wrongly accused by gardaí of being the mother of baby John and murdering him. Tests later established that she was not his mother.

As part of last week’s settlement the family also secured declarations from the High Court that all findings or wrongdoing made against them by the tribunal into the case were unfounded and incorrect.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says questions need to be answered relating to the initial statements made by the family, along with the way Joanne Hayes and her family were questioned by Gardaí.

He says the tribunal was established to answer these questions, but that never happened.

Deputy Pa Daly says an explanation is needed outlining how this occurred: