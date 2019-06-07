Kerry TD to discuss UHK Emergency Dept waiting times with management

A Kerry TD is to discuss what he describes as the “unacceptable” waiting times at the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry with the HSE.

Sinn Fein’s Martin Ferris is having a scheduled meeting with management at the hospital today.

Deputy Ferris says he has been contacted by staff and patients in recent days who have told him that the average waiting time is nine hours.





Deputy Ferris claims that patient safety is once again being put in jeopardy because of such delays.

He says that one patient told him they left the department after waiting for eight hours and returned home as they felt safer there.