Kerry TD denies accusation of hypocrisy over proposed windfarm

A Kerry TD has denied an accusation of hypocrisy over a proposed windfarm.

An Bord Pleanála recently granted permission to construct a 12-turbine windfarm in East Kerry, across seven townlands in the Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond areas.

A local group held a meeting on Monday to voice their opposition to the proposed development.





At the meeting, TD Danny Healy-Rae spoke in support of the group opposing the windfarm and also criticized government policy on the issue.

The Independent deputy was challenged when asked if his company, Healy-Rae Plant Hire, is involved in the construction of any windfarms; he accepted that’s it is.

However, he says his company has worked, and continues to work, on windfarms which have received no public opposition.

Deputy Healy-Rae adds, despite his ownership of Healy-Rae Plant hire, his support of the group does not constitute a conflict of interest.

He also denies that his machines are working on a windfarm in Ballingeary, Co Cork, a development which received considerable opposition prior to approval.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he rejects the accusation of hypocrisy.