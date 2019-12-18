Kerry TD has complaint about e-cigarette advert upheld

A Kerry TD has had a complaint against an e-cigarette advertisement upheld.

Fianna Fail’s John Brassil lodged the complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland about the advert by Fontem Ventures BV after he saw it on the side of a bus.

The campaign was for the brand myblu and was featured in outdoor locations and on transport exteriors.

The Complaints Committee said marketing communications should not encourage non-smokers or non-nicotine-users to use e-cigarettes.

Deputy Brassil welcomed the ruling, saying e-cigarettes are being marketed towards a younger generation as an alternative to cigarettes and this cannot be allowed to happen as the long-term health implications are not yet fully known.