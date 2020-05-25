Kerry TD claims patients being forgotten as waiting lists at UHK increase

It’s claimed patients in Kerry are being forgotten about, as waiting lists at UHK have increased significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, who’s calling for the cancellation of the HSE contract with private hospitals, and for the money to be used to treat patients through the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The latest in-patient waiting list figures show a 76% jump in the number of people waiting for appointments at University Hospital Kerry since the start of COVID-19.

Deputy Foley says nationally, an additional 20,000 people are on waiting lists, with the total number of over 86,000 the highest ever recorded.

She says now is the time to get hospitals operational again, and start procedures that were cancelled due to the pandemic.