A Kerry TD says the increased living wage rate of €12.30 an hour reflects the high cost of living faced by people on low wages.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says a living wage is needed to ensure workers have an income to provide them and their families with basic necessities.

He welcomed the Living Wage Technical Group’s assessment, adding the current minimum wage is too low and does not take into account the reality of the high cost of living in Ireland.