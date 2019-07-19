Kerry TD claims illegal moneylenders using physical force to recoup debts

A Kerry TD claims illegal moneylenders are using physical force to recoup debts.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris met with Tralee gardaí this morning to highlight a number of issues, which have been related to his office in recent weeks.

He says some borrowers have had to repay multiples of what was originally borrowed, while threats of violence have been used against vulnerable people.

In some cases, borrowers have been physically beaten.

Deputy Ferris is imploring people not to get trapped by these individuals and to use services which are legal and above board.

The Sinn Féin TD met some victims in recent weeks.