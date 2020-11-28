Kerry TD claims government went “hell for leather” to reopen schools, without thinking about staff

A Kerry TD claims the government went “hell for leather” to reopen schools, without giving a second’s thought for secretaries, teachers, or cleaning staff.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is criticising the coalition government, claiming the callous disregard by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for people in sector must come to an end.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is describing the government’s refusal to discuss matters such as sick pay, maternity pay or all year-round employment with school secretaries and their union Fórsa as “a complete failure to understand or care about the needs of workers”.

He says school secretaries are invaluable members of schools and communities, often working above and beyond their job requirements and, without them, schools would simply not function.

Deputy Daly says secretaries have low pay, no holiday pay, no sick pay, no real job security, no occupational pensions, and no access to public service salary scales.

He claims the Department of Education has failed to engage with school staff or their union representatives to resolve these issues; they would not discuss them with the secretaries and their union Fórsa, which led to the breakdown in talks recently.

The Kerry TD adds the callous disregard of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of these workers must come to an end.