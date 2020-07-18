Kerry TD claims government “asleep on the job”

A Kerry TD claims the government has been “asleep on the job.”

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly is making the claim, saying the past week has been a nightmare for workers, mothers, students and their families.

Deputy Pa Daly says, while we do live in strange times, there was an opportunity to achieve something extraordinary in recent days, such as enhancing employee rights and standing up for mothers and their families.

The Kerry TD says he’s hearing from distressed parents concerning third level student accommodation.

He says providers are refusing to take into account lower costs due to reduced attendance at college and are making demands for full payment by mid-August.

This is compounded by the Department of Education’s announcement that Leaving Cert results are delayed until mid-September.

Deputy Pa Daly claims the Ministers for Education and Higher Education have rejected requests for help, stating accommodation is an agreement between the tenant and landlord.

Meanwhile, former Debenhams workers are holding their 100th day of protest for rights that should have been theirs.

The Sinn Féin TD also says the government voted against his party’s motion to extend maternity leave in circumstances where there is huge uncertainty over childcare.