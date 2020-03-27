Kerry TD claims some employers not acting in responsible manner

A Kerry TD claims some employers aren’t acting in a responsible manner.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly says complaints to the party’s office include non-essential retailers remaining open, and seven employees of one employer being told to travel in a van together.

They’ve also been informed that some employees don’t have access to hot water, soap, and hand sanitisers, and have been told to buy their own.

Deputy Daly says most of these employees have no union representative in the workplace.

He’s calling on employers to play their part and act responsibly.