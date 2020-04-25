Kerry TD claims more COVID-19 positive cases in direct provision centre

A Kerry TD says more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in a direct provision centre in the county.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the HSE has confirmed to him that more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, following tests of residents in the former Skellig Star Hotel.

Earlier this week, there were several confirmed cases in the Cahersiveen centre.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae confirmed to Radio Kerry that the HSE has now noted there are additional positive tests for COVID-19 in the Cahersiveen centre.

This follows on from several confirmed cases earlier this week.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the HSE will give a number of recommendations to the Department of Justice later today.

These include removing those who’ve tested positive, reducing the number of residents in the centre and ensuring social distancing guidelines can be adhered to in the former hotel – the latter will include reducing occupancy to one person per room.

Michael Healy-Rae says he’s been urgently asking all week that this take place and he is calling for action now.

The Kilgarvan TD adds he’s been inundated with calls in relation to the centre.

He claims management of the direction provision centre has been informed.

The HSE will not reveal the exact number of confirmed cases due to residents’ right to privacy.

Deputy Healy-Rae is welcoming the planned reduction in numbers and increased social distancing measures.