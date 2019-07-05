Kerry TD claims Brexit remains the biggest threat to our economy

A Kerry TD says Brexit remains the biggest threat to our economy.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil is warning that the government must ensure the country has the capacity to respond if a no-deal Brexit comes to pass.

Deputy Brassil says the figures in the Summer Economic Statement are stark and show a no-deal Brexit will have serious implications for Ireland’s economy and government finances.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says Brexit continues to loom large over the Irish economy bringing a lot of uncertainty with it.

He says a hard Brexit will have serious implications, adding that the Taoiseach’s promise of a €2.3 billion tax cut six months ago has now shown up to be completely irresponsible.

Deputy Brassil says the State need to have capacity to respond if a hard Brexit comes to fruition; he says we need to be prepared to protect the vital public services that people depend on.

He also questions if there will be the capacity to pay the National Children’s Hospital and the National Broadband Plan bills if there’s a hard Brexit.

Deputy Brassil says Fine Gael’s reliance on future budgets is neither prudent nor credible, and believes Brexit could spell a major economic shock.