Kerry TD claims 30 radiologists have left UHK over the past ten years

A Kerry TD claims 30 radiologists have left University Hospital Kerry over the past ten years.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly made the claim, following reports that two radiologists are departing, leaving one staff radiologist in the Tralee hospital.

Deputy Pa Daly says he’s received reports two more radiologists are leaving – or have left – UHK, meaning only one staff radiologist will remain.

He claims that, as from yesterday, the provision of night shift radiologists has been outsourced to an agency or private company.

The Sinn Féin TD says 30 radiologists have left the hospital over the past ten years and his party has submitted a parliamentary question on the recent departures.

He says following similar trends in Monaghan and Ennis hospitals, they were downgraded from a level three to two; this resulted in fewer services being available at the hospitals.

UHK has been asked for a response to his claims.

Deputy Daly adds that Kerry, hampered by peripherality, needs a fully functioning a hospital.