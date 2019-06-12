Kerry TD cites belly buttons in emissions debate

A Kerry TD has cited belly buttons during an emissions debate in the Dáil.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae mentioned the body part as part of a discussion on the National Development Plan and climate change.

He claimed there’s a new wave of people whose motto is ‘save the planet and to hell with people.’

Deputy Healy-Rae said the Government is talking about imposing more carbon taxes to pay for capital investment projects.

He said this is unfair on farmers and people who rely on cars for transport.

The Environmental Protection Agency has said while Ireland is a small country with a relatively small population, our greenhouse gas emissions per person are among the highest in the world.

The EPA has stated that climate change is a global problem requiring a solution involving all countries.