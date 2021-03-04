Kerry TD challenging minister’s claim all Kerry over 85s vaccinated by end of week

A Kerry TD is challenging the health minister’s claim that all over 85s in Kerry will be vaccinated by the end of this week.

Sinn Féin deputy Pa Daly says he’s been contacted by a number of GPs in the county, who’ve not received information over the past two weeks on when they’ll be able to administer the first dose to those aged over 85.

TD Pa Daly says there’s inconsistency in both the delivery of the vaccine and the communication around its rollout.

He says he’s been contacted by Kerry GPs who’re supposed to be administering the vaccine to those over 85, but have received no communication from the HSE over the past two weeks.

Deputy Daly adds some practices have received the vaccine and are grateful for it.

He’s challenging a statement made by Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly, who said that all over 85s will be vaccinated by the end of the week.

On February 25th, the HSE said it’s on target to give the first dose to all over 85s by the end of this week; however, in recent days, that’s changed to a majority of over 85s by the week’s end.

The Sinn Féin TD adds GPs can’t administer a vaccine they have not received.