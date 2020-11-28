Kerry TD calls for urgent briefings for Kerry Oireachtas members on Oaklands Nursing Home situation

A Kerry TD has written to the heads of the HSE and HIQA to seek urgent briefings for Kerry Oireachtas members on the Oaklands Nursing Home situation.

Brendan Griffin TD says that a number of issues arising from HIQA correspondence this week need further and immediate discussion.

Deputy Griffin added both HIQA and the HSE need to be available to Kerry TDs and Senators to answer questions and hear concerns on this very serious situation.

The Fine Gael TD is hoping full and comprehensive discussions can take place between Kerry Oireachtas members, HIQA, and the HSE, if even in a virtual meeting.