Kerry TD calls for Tusla to be given greater powers

A Kerry TD has called for Tusla to be given greater powers.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says that greater enforcement powers should be given to Tusla following the recent RTE Investigates programme.

The Fianna Fáil TD says he was horrified by the programme, which painted a shocking picture of crèches which were allowed to remain open.

He says only six additional inspectors have been recruited by Tusla since the 2013 RTE documentary Breach of Trust, which also showcased serious malpractice in crèches.

Deputy Brassil says we cannot leave it to the RTE Investigates team to supervise the childcare industry.

He adds Fianna Fáil intends to bring forward legislative proposals shortly to address this issue and give real enforcement powers to Tusla.