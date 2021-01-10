Kerry TD calls on Taoiseach and Minister for Marine to seek re-negotiation of access to Irish fishing waters

A Kerry TD is calling on the Taoiseach and Minister for the Marine to seek re-negotiation of access to Irish fishing waters.

TD Pa Daly says the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, need to stand up for Irish coastal communities post-Brexit.

The Sinn Féin TD added the outcome of the Brexit deal amounts to another 15% cut in quota and income to the Irish fishing fleet, which was already struggling to survive.

He says the Brexit trade deal clearly exposes the failings of the EU Common Fisheries Policy quotas in Irish waters, as they are not based on the needs of the coastal communities.

Pa Daly says for the Irish fleet to be further ripped apart while there are immense fishing resources around the coast is absolutely unacceptable.