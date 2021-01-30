Kerry TD calls for student nurses and midwives to be paid

A Kerry TD is calling for student nurses and midwives to be paid.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has welcomed his party’s motion on the matter, which calls for fourth year interns to be paid at the healthcare assistant rate.

It also requests 1st to 3rd year students be offered temporary healthcare assistant contracts while placements are suspended, and for the publication of the review of student allowances.

The motion also calls for a review on the extent to which other students in hospitals perform work beyond their degree requirement.

Deputy Daly says the Minister must now engage immediately with the INMO and other unions, as the students deserve quick action.